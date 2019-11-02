Nature's Uchae and Saebom give a darker appeal in 'Nature World: Code A' teaser images

Nature members Uchae and Saebom are giving a darker appeal in teaser images for 'Nature World: Code A'.



After their first set of light and airy teasers, Uchae and Seabom are taking on a bolder, Victorian-style concept in their 'Moby Dick' version teasers.



Nature's second mini album 'Nature World: Code A' drops on November 12 KST. STay tuned for updates.