Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 7 minutes ago

Nature's Uchae and Saebom give a darker appeal in 'Nature World: Code A' teaser images

Nature members Uchae and Saebom are giving a darker appeal in teaser images for 'Nature World: Code A'.

After their first set of light and airy teasers, Uchae and Seabom are taking on a bolder, Victorian-style concept in their 'Moby Dick' version teasers. 

Nature's second mini album 'Nature World: Code A' drops on November 12 KST. STay tuned for updates. 

