Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk drops music thumbnail preview of 'Follow Me & You'

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk has dropped a music thumbnail preview of "Follow Me & You".

After previews of "I Like That" and "Villain", the above thumbnail of "Follow Me & You" is the latest sneak peek at Lee Jin Hyuk's upcoming solo debut album 'SOL'. The track has a strong hip hop vibe with a romantic theme and snappy whistling. 

Lee Jin Hyuk's 'SOL' releases on November 4 KST. Watch his MV teaser for "I Like That" here if you missed it.

