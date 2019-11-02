UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk drops music thumbnail preview of 'Follow Me & You'

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk has dropped a music thumbnail preview of "Follow Me & You".



After previews of "I Like That" and "Villain", the above thumbnail of "Follow Me & You" is the latest sneak peek at Lee Jin Hyuk's upcoming solo debut album 'SOL'. The track has a strong hip hop vibe with a romantic theme and snappy whistling.



Lee Jin Hyuk's 'SOL' releases on November 4 KST. Watch his MV teaser for "I Like That" here if you missed it.



