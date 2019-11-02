WayV's WinWin & YangYang wear princely white in latest 'Take Over the Moon' teaser images

WayV's WinWin and YangYang are wearing princely white in the latest teaser images for 'Take Over the Moon'.
As previously reported, WayV have already dropped the music video for their sub-title track "Moonwalk", but the subunit still have their second mini album 'Take Over the Moon' to come.
WayV's 'Take Over the Moon' drops on November 5 KST. Stay tuned for updates!
