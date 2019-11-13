Nam Goong Min, Park Eun Bin, Jo Byung Gyu, & more attend script reading for office drama 'Stove League'

The full cast and crew of SBS's upcoming Fri-Sat drama 'Stove League' recently came together for their first script reading, testing out their chemistry for the first time.

Starring Nam Goong Min, Park Eun Bin, Oh Jung Se, Jo Byung Gyu, Lee Joon Hyuk, Girl's Day's Sojin, and more, 'Stove League' is a human office drama, depicting the real life struggles of low-ranking office employees. Male lead Nam Goong Min will take on the role of the new department chief in one of the lowest-ranked, poorest performing departments of the company, Baek Seung Soo. He plans on leading his team out of the dumps with his charisma and passion.



Alongside Nam Goong Min, Park Eun Bin plays the role of the youngest ever female operations manager in company history, Lee Sae Young. Joined by a cast full of experienced actors in both comedy and drama, Nam Goong Min and Park Eun Bin reportedly proved their vibrant chemistry during this script reading.

Meanwhile, 'Stove League' is set to premiere this coming December 13 at 10 PM KST, after the end of currently airing series 'Vagabond'.



