Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 9 minutes ago

Jung Joon Young, Jonghun, & more attend 9th trial session for charges of group sexual assault

According to reports on November 13, former singers Jung Joon YoungJonghun, as well as 3 others were seen attending their 9th trial session for charges of group sexual assault on this day, at approximately 2:10 PM KST. 

The trial session was held privately in order to protect the rights of the victims, and consisted of remaining cross-examination carried over from the 8th session, which took place earlier this year. 

Jung Joon Young, Jonghun, and 3 other individuals are currently facing conviction of group sexual assault on two occasions - once in Gangwon-do inJanuary of 2016, and again in Daegu in March of 2016. 

guest_baby-937 pts 33 seconds ago 0
33 seconds ago

good grief... why can't they send these guys to jail?! what's taking so long...

LaReinaQuyaKilla-54 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

may justice prevail

