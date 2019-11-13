Jung Joon Young, Jonghun, & more attend 9th trial session for charges of group sexual assault

According to reports on November 13, former singers Jung Joon Young, Jonghun, as well as 3 others were seen attending their 9th trial session for charges of group sexual assault on this day, at approximately 2:10 PM KST.

The trial session was held privately in order to protect the rights of the victims, and consisted of remaining cross-examination carried over from the 8th session, which took place earlier this year.

Jung Joon Young, Jonghun, and 3 other individuals are currently facing conviction of group sexual assault on two occasions - once in Gangwon-do inJanuary of 2016, and again in Daegu in March of 2016.

