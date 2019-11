Jessi, SF9, ATEEZ, and musical singer Kai will be performing at the congratulatory stage for this year's '2019 Supermodel Contest', set to take place on November 18 at Gyeong Ju Arts Center.

This year's contest will be hosted by actress Han Go Eun and actor Choi Ki Hwan, followed directly by the '2019 Love Sharing Concert' featuring LABOUM, Seol Ha Yoon, and more.



Meanwhile, the '2019 Supermodel Contest' will air live this November 18 at 6 PM KST, via SBS.