Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

IU wins #1 + Performances from November 29th 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On today's episode, Sungmin made his solo debut with "Orgel", ORLY debuted with "Crush on You", AOA made a comeback with "Come See Me", Kang Daniel returned with "Touchin'", Limitless made their comeback with "Wish Wish", Newkidd returned with "Come", and Gift came back with "Regret".

As for the nominees, IU was up against herself with her tracks "Blueming" and "Love Poem", but it was IU's "Love Poem" that took the win. Congratuations to IU!

Other artists who performed include MAMAMOO, ASTROCosmic GirlsCIXGolden ChildSeven O'ClockNatureBVNDIT1TeamDongkizLuriTXT, and OnlyOneOf. 

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

SOLO DEBUT: Sungmin


==

SOLO DEBUT: ORLY


==

COMEBACK: AOA


==

COMEBACK: Kang Daniel


==

COMEBACK: Limitless


==

COMEBACK: Newkidd


==

COMEBACK: Gift


===

MAMAMOO



==

ASTRO


==

Cosmic Girls


==

CIX


==

Golden Child


==

Seven O'Clock


==

Nature


==

BVNDIT


==

1Team


==

Dongkiz


==

Luri


==

TXT


==

OnlyOneOf


===

  1. IU
  2. MUSIC BANK
myouuu153 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

Sungmin 😍 So nice to see you performing again.

dmalpieri20 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Congratulations to IU! Loved AOA's song! Nice to have them back!

