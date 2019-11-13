'Melon Music Awards 2019' announces this year's top 10 artists!

Preliminary voting for the upcoming 'Melon Music Awards 2019' has officially come to a close, and the 'MMA 2019' has just announced this year's top 10 artists!

The top 10 artists of this past year according to Melon are:

EXO

MAMAMOO

BTS

Bolbbalgan4

MC the Max

Jannabi

Jang Bum Joon

Kim Chung Ha

Taeyeon

Heize

From November 14-29, fans can now vote on all of 'MMA's main categories including 'Artist of the Year', 'Album of the Year', 'Song of the Year', 'Rookie of the Year', and more. 'Melon Music Awards 2019' is set to take place this coming November 30 at 7 PM KST at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, airing live via SBS.