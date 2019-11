Sungmin has released the full tracklist for his upcoming solo debut mini album, 'Orgel'.

In the mini album, fans can look forward to 5 all-new tracks including title song "Orgel" as well as "Stay", "Zzz...", "Rest", and "I Pray". According to SM Entertainment, Sungmin also took part in composing and producing tracks "Zzz..." and "I Pray".

Look out for Sungmin's 1st mini album, set to drop this November 22 at 6 PM KST!