YG rep reveals Sechskies will be making a comeback as 4-members soon

On November 14, media outlets reported that 1st-generation idol group Sechskies is gearing up for a comeback soon.

When contacted for confirmation, one YG Entertainment representative relayed, "It's true that Sechskies are currently preparing for their first comeback as 4-members. The new album's release date is still under discussion." Insiders say that the group has already completed an MV filming for their new album.

Sechskies's 4-member comeback is likely projected for late December or early next year. Meanwhile, Sechskies member Kang Sung Hoon announced his departure from the group earlier this year, due to his involvement in various scandals and legal disputes.

