MAMAMOO wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from CIX, ASTRO, Golden Child, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with MCs MONSTA X's Minhyuk and April's Naeun!

On today's episode, Cosmic Girls made their comeback with "As You Wish," ASTRO returned with "Blue Flame," Golden Child returned with "Wannabe," CIX came back with "Numb," HYNN returned with "Bad Love," and Kim Yeon Ja returned with "Bling Bling."



As for the winner, Noel, IU, and MAMAMOO were this week's nominees. In the end, MAMAMOO won with their single "Hip."



Other performers were GOT7, Nature, BVNDIT, VICTON, IN2IT, Luri, South Club, and Lee Jin Hyuk.



Check out this week's performances below!



COMEBACK: Cosmic Girls



COMEBACK: ASTRO



COMEBACK: Golden Child



COMEBACK: CIX



MAMAMOO

GOT7

Nature

BVNDIT

