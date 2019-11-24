G-Dragon transforms Seoul basketball court into 'art court' inspired by recent Nike collaboration

G-Dragon recently made a very unique donation.



According to Nike, the idol recently had the basketball court at Seoul's Olympic Park transformed into an 'art court' featuring artwork resembling his 'Air Force 1 PARA-NOISE' collaboration sneakers. The donated basketball court was made to commemorate the shoe release.



"I hope that everyone who enjoys sports and culture will gain confidence through this court to further increase their abilities," G-Dragon said in regards to the court. "I hope that their culture and energy will be more widely shared and respected in the future."



Meanwhile, G-Dragon's Nike collaboration has been the idol's very first activity since being discharged from the military.

Check out images of the court below!