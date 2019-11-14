Kyung Li sends an adorable video message to her boyfriend Jinwoon

Kyung Li sent an adorable video love letter to her boyfriend 2AM's Jinwoon on the November 14 broadcast of MBC's 'Section TV'.

When asked if Jinwoon doesn't get jealous when she meets attractive male celebrities as a reporter, she stated: "He doesn't get jealous at all! He tells me to be careful sometimes. He's probably sleeping right now, but I want to leave a video message to Jeong Jinwoon who's in the army. Finish the rest of your service well, and be careful of your health because it's getting cold. I love you."

The couple was recently revealed to be dating, and it seems like they're enjoying their newly-public relationship!