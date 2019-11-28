'Extraordinary You' star Kim Hye Yoon talks about keeping in touch with her co-stars after the drama's ending

In light of the her recent drama MBC's 'Extraordinary You' coming to an end, actress Kim Hye Yoon took part in a roundtable interview with the press to look back on her time as her character Eun Dan Oh, and more.

When asked which male co-star she would choose between SF9's Rowoon and actor Lee Jae Wook, Kim Hye Yoon replied with laughter, "It's hard to choose one. Before we got further into the script, my heart went out more to the character Haru because he had a love line with me, but later on, my heart went out to Baek Kyung more when we found out about his tragic story. But in real life, my ideal type is someone who is funny. Haru is very quiet so I would be the only one talking, and Baek Kyung gave me too many inner scars from pushing me away too much, so neither."





On a more serious note, Kim Hye Yoon didn't leave out her compliments to both her co-stars, saying, "Rowoon is always working harder than anyone else, so much that even his peers can follow up. He works twice, three times as hard as others. Lee Jae Woo was very mature for his young age, and he gave me a lot of strength by matching me well. Everyone chatted away furiously in our group chat room, analyzing the script and talking about the drama."

Finally, Kim Hye Yoon gave an update on the status of the cast's group chat room, now that the drama is over. "The chat room usually consisted of talk about filming and the drama, so after the ending, the chat room has been quiet the past few days. We talked about vacationing together, but it seems like the busier guys are already busy with their other schedules. The vacation may end up with only the 'unemployed' guys, with me as the leader," The actress joked.



Did you enjoy Kim Hye Yoon's role in MBC's 'Extraordinary You'?