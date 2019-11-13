Dawn has revealed his choreography music video for "Money".
After his dark, post-apocalyptic MV, Dawn is giving fans more of a performance-centered video. "Money" is about not being able to live without something, and it's the former Pentagon member's first release as an artist under P-Nation.
Watch Dawn's choreography MV for "Money" above!
Dawn reveals choreography MV for 'Money'
