Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Han Hyo Joo accomplishes her first stunt flip while practicing action scenes for 'Treadstone'

Back on November 12, actress Han Hyo Joo shared exciting footage of her first ever successful stunt flip via her Instagram! 

The post from Han Hyo Joo's Instagram contains two videos from the practice set of USA Network's ongoing action series, 'Treadstone'. In the first clip, Han Hyo Joo can be seen in a headlock opposite a stunt instructor, as the two work together so that Han Hyo Joo completes stunning front flip! She wrote, "First time doing this! Thank you! Happy 'Treadstone' night!" In the second clip, Han Hyo Joo can be seen running through an intense knife fight scene with a stunt instructor, revealing a glimpse of the hard work that goes into the making of such an action-packed series. 

Meanwhile, Han Hyo Joo currently stars as a Korean spy named So Yoon in USA Network's ongoing series 'Treadstone', an action thriller set in the world of the 'Bourne' franchise. 

Xxxbrego267
17 minutes ago

That's my girl ♥️

rlbm380
25 minutes ago

My first thot was... how tall is Han Hyo Joo?? 172cm (5'8") it seems; she's gorgeous and tall!

She's one of my fav actresses - hope the movie becomes a box office hit!

