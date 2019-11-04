8

Jung Da Eun fires back + argues with Wonho's fans via Han Seo Hee's Instagram Live, claims Wonho has no talent

Some time on November 4, former idol trainee Han Seo Hee was seen going Live via Instagram, along with her girlfriend/former TV personality Jung Da Eun

Fans of former MONSTA X member Wonho flocked to the Instagram Live to vent their anger toward the couple, calling Jung Da Eun and Han Seo Hee "attention seekers". Jung Da Eun responded, "If I was an attention seeker, I would've debuted as a singer, like Wonho. If I was an attention seeker, I would've debuted as a singer like Wonho, right? But I didn't. Because I committed so many crimes in the past." 

When fans prompted her to "explain", Jung Da Eun claimed, "You guys hate me, right? But Wonho and I have the same personality. So he and I are on the same level." Han Seo Hee then objected to this, to which Jung Da Eun added on, "Actually, I'm a little bit better [than Wonho]." 

Jung Da Eun then went on to argue with fans by stating that Wonho had no talent. "Talent? What talent does he have? Dancing? You call that dance? Boo! You call that singing? No." 

You can catch segments from Han Seo Hee's recent Live, below. 

taehyungsmullet9 pts 28 minutes ago 1
28 minutes ago

Is this the same couple who wished fans to write fan fictions about them?

This isn't even amusing or upsetting at this point. This is cyberbullying. Reading about the things they've done to Monsta X, it pisses me off. Why are they doing this to them? What has Monsta X done to them?

Wonho, Monsta X, Monbebe’s, don't listen to them! They are jealous haters, and they don’t deserve our attention! They are the ones hungry for attention!

yvangelica79 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

Woow Envy is killing them, because they couldn't really be successful. A few days ago I was thinking that they may not be in a relationship, they just say they are to attract attention. What a coincidence that a few weeks after announcing their relationship, they attacked Wonho.

I'm not a fan of Monsta X, but I know as VIP how terrible HSH is, All she does is try to destroy others, so she doesn't feel so pathetic because she never succeeds. I give the fandom my moral support. Keep fighting to keep Wonho in Monsta X.

Fighting!

