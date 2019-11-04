Jung Da Eun fires back + argues with Wonho's fans via Han Seo Hee's Instagram Live, claims Wonho has no talent

Some time on November 4, former idol trainee Han Seo Hee was seen going Live via Instagram, along with her girlfriend/former TV personality Jung Da Eun.

Fans of former MONSTA X member Wonho flocked to the Instagram Live to vent their anger toward the couple, calling Jung Da Eun and Han Seo Hee "attention seekers". Jung Da Eun responded, "If I was an attention seeker, I would've debuted as a singer, like Wonho. If I was an attention seeker, I would've debuted as a singer like Wonho, right? But I didn't. Because I committed so many crimes in the past."

When fans prompted her to "explain", Jung Da Eun claimed, "You guys hate me, right? But Wonho and I have the same personality. So he and I are on the same level." Han Seo Hee then objected to this, to which Jung Da Eun added on, "Actually, I'm a little bit better [than Wonho]."

Jung Da Eun then went on to argue with fans by stating that Wonho had no talent. "Talent? What talent does he have? Dancing? You call that dance? Boo! You call that singing? No."

You can catch segments from Han Seo Hee's recent Live, below.