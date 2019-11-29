Actor Kim Woo Bin to donate all proceeds from fan meeting to childhood cancer patients

Actor Kim Woo Bin will be donating all the proceeds from his upcoming fan meeting 'Thank You' to childhood cancer patients.



On November 29, his agency SidusHQ stated, "Kim Woo Bin will be donating all the proceeds from his fan meeting on December 8 to childhood cancer patients." Like the title of his fan meeting 'Thank You' suggests, the actor is said to be holding the event to thank his fans who stood by him through his own struggle with cancer.



'Thank You' will be held on December 8 KST at SMTOWN Theatre.



As previously reported, Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in May of 2017, but he's now returning to the public eye after 2 years and 6 months.