101

21

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 22 hours ago

HyunA takes to Instagram to thank girl group Nature for signed album

AKP STAFF

HyunA sent love to her 'juniors' Nature after receiving a special gift from them.

On November 17 KST, she took to her personal Instagram to share an image of her holding a copy of Nature's latest release 'Nature World: Code A,' their second mini album. Made out to 'HyunA sunbaenim' the cover features the signatures of all eight members.


"Thank you," she captioned the Instagram post, following it with a few playful emoticons.

In response, a number of her followers reacted positively to the good junior-senior relationship between the artists, leaving comments like "Unnie, this is so cool!" and "I want a copy too."

Meanwhile, HyunA and Nature, who are currently promoting their respective comeback singles "Flower Shower" and "Oopsie (My Bad)," both appeared on the November 17 episode of SBS's 'Inkigayo.'

Check out HyunA's Instagram post below!

View this post on Instagram

고마워요 🙏🙏🙏🥰

A post shared by Hyun Ah (@hyunah_aa) on

  1. Nature
  2. HyunA
7 9,419 Share 83% Upvoted

6

kxk368 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

hyuna is always so sweet to her fans and fellow artists it’s impossible not to like her 😄

Share

5

YukihinaLV325 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

cute

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

IOI, IZ*ONE, Wanna One, X1
All 'Produce 101' seasons cancel VOD service
3 hours ago   7   14,284
Go Jun Hee
Go Jun Hee joins Mountain Movement
2 hours ago   0   782
SuperM
Check out SuperM's 'Let's Go Everywhere' MV!
6 hours ago   6   3,160
IOI, IZ*ONE, Wanna One, X1
All 'Produce 101' seasons cancel VOD service
3 hours ago   7   14,284

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND