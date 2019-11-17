HyunA takes to Instagram to thank girl group Nature for signed album

HyunA sent love to her 'juniors' Nature after receiving a special gift from them.



On November 17 KST, she took to her personal Instagram to share an image of her holding a copy of Nature's latest release 'Nature World: Code A,' their second mini album. Made out to 'HyunA sunbaenim' the cover features the signatures of all eight members.





"Thank you," she captioned the Instagram post, following it with a few playful emoticons.



In response, a number of her followers reacted positively to the good junior-senior relationship between the artists, leaving comments like "Unnie, this is so cool!" and "I want a copy too."

Meanwhile, HyunA and Nature, who are currently promoting their respective comeback singles "Flower Shower" and "Oopsie (My Bad)," both appeared on the November 17 episode of SBS's 'Inkigayo.'

Check out HyunA's Instagram post below!