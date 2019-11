ASTRO is less than a week away from making their latest comeback!

On November 17 KST, ASTRO's agency Fantagio Music released the highlight medley teaser of the group's sixth mini album 'Blue Flame.' The album contains five new songs from the group, including title track "Blue Flame" and "When The Wind Blows," a song written and composed by member Rocky.

Meanwhile, 'Blue Flame' is set for release on November 20 at 6 PM KST.



Check out the highlight medley above!