8

3

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Hwa Sa, Soyeon, and Taeyeon top individual girl group member brand value rankings for November

AKP STAFF

Hwa Sa has topped the brand value ranking between individual girl group members in November.


According to the Korea Institute of Corporate ReputationMAMAMOO's Hwa Sa was at the top of the November data, followed by (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon. 93,548,658 pieces of data were examined from October 15th and November 16th.

The rest of the girl groups ranked were, in order, Jennie (BLACKPINK), Miyeon ((G)I-DLE), Soojin ((G)I-DLE), Jisoo (BLACKPINK), Yuqi ((G)I-DLE), Minnie ((G)I-DLE), SinB (GFriend), Sowon (GFriend), Seolhyun (AOA), Umji (GFriend), Irene (Red Velvet), Mina (TWICE), YoonA (Girls' Generation), Jimin (AOA), Nayeon (TWICE), Whee In (MAMAMOO), Jungyeon (TWICE), Sana (TWICE), Joy (Red Velvet), Rose (BLACKPINK), Dahyun (TWICE), Jihyo (TWICE), Arin (Oh My Girl), Solar (MAMAMOO), Lisa (BLACKPINK), Moon Byul (MAMAMOO), and YooA (Oh My Girl).

Congratulations to everyone.

  1. (G)I-DLE
  2. Soyeon
  3. Girls' Generation
  4. Taeyeon
  5. MAMAMOO
  6. Hwa Sa
7 1,629 Share 73% Upvoted

6

Ennah271 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Wow, 3 same articles in a row. Let's see if someone posts a 4th one!

Share

1 more reply

-4

The_Fuckin_Dick-4,953 pts 52 minutes ago 4
52 minutes ago

This uglee at #1? Queendom's impact, lol.

Share

4 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

November Girl Group Rankings
2 hours ago   8   787
TXT's Soobin Voted The Best Rookie IDOL 2019
15 hours ago   6   16,618

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND