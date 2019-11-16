Hwa Sa, Soyeon, and Taeyeon top individual girl group member brand value rankings for November

Hwa Sa has topped the brand value ranking between individual girl group members in November.



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa was at the top of the November data, followed by (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon. 93,548,658 pieces of data were examined from October 15th and November 16th.





The rest of the girl groups ranked were, in order, Jennie (BLACKPINK), Miyeon ((G)I-DLE), Soojin ((G)I-DLE), Jisoo (BLACKPINK), Yuqi ((G)I-DLE), Minnie ((G)I-DLE), SinB (GFriend), Sowon (GFriend), Seolhyun (AOA), Umji (GFriend), Irene (Red Velvet), Mina (TWICE), YoonA (Girls' Generation), Jimin (AOA), Nayeon (TWICE), Whee In (MAMAMOO), Jungyeon (TWICE), Sana (TWICE), Joy (Red Velvet), Rose (BLACKPINK), Dahyun (TWICE), Jihyo (TWICE), Arin (Oh My Girl), Solar (MAMAMOO), Lisa (BLACKPINK), Moon Byul (MAMAMOO), and YooA (Oh My Girl).



Congratulations to everyone.