HaHa and Byul celebrate their 7th anniversary together

Byul and HaHa celebrated their 7th anniversary. The couple has been married since 2012 November 30 and is a parent to three children. 

On November 29 KST, Byul posted pictures with the cake from HaHa, which had a topper saying "Happy freaking anniversary. I effing love you." In a caption Byul wrote, "Well thank you for the cake but the message... did you have to write this way? Dream saw this too... I'll just laugh it off.. #Thank you, honey. #I'm happy. #Hope we're not going dutch. #I'm broke" 

After she posted, some netizens have expressed concerns that it was inappropriate for HaHa to come up with such a message when he had kids, while others took "it's their business" stance.

Regardless, congratulations to the couple! 

