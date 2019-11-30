Netizens LOL at the preview of EXO's guest appearance on 'Knowing Brothers'

EXO guested JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' 208th episode, and just the preview of the episode had netizens burst out laughing.

In the clip, members were playing hearing things game. Baekhyun shouts "On the inside of a padded jacket!" (in Korean he says "padding"), and Kai goes "Inside a panty!" Baekhyun continues "Inside a jacket! It's two syllables!". The part where Kai says "Inside a panty and it's two syllables?" as he looks down had everyone burst out laughing.

The currently promoting 6-members of EXO appeared as guests on the show to promote their 6th full album 'Obsession'. This marks EXO's second-ever guest appearance on the program since December of 2018.



Check out the clip above! Are you excited about the upcoming episode featuring EXO?