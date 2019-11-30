13

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

Netizens LOL at the preview of EXO's guest appearance on 'Knowing Brothers'

EXO guested JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' 208th episode, and just the preview of the episode had netizens burst out laughing. 

In the clip, members were playing hearing things game. Baekhyun shouts "On the inside of a padded jacket!" (in Korean he says "padding"), and Kai goes "Inside a panty!" Baekhyun continues "Inside a jacket! It's two syllables!". The part where Kai says "Inside a panty and it's two syllables?" as he looks down had everyone burst out laughing.

The currently promoting 6-members of EXO appeared as guests on the show to promote their 6th full album 'Obsession'. This marks EXO's second-ever guest appearance on the program since December of 2018.

Check out the clip above! Are you excited about the upcoming episode featuring EXO?

It's going to be a mess. But hilarious mess. I love you Jongin but I would never want to play this game with you. 😂 And I should be surprised at Seho but I'm not. This almost feels like a norm by now.

dayle0894 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Cantwait for this episode. So nice to see Heechul.

