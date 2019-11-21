Gugudan's Hana cast as female lead of web drama 'Another Peaceful Day in Secondhand Nation'

Gugudan's Hana will be greeting viewers as the female lead of an upcoming web drama, 'Another Peaceful Day in Secondhand 'Nation''.

In the web drama, Hana plays the role of female lead Shin Na Ra - an adorable young woman who works hard at everything she does, even if she ends up falling a little short of perfect every time. 'Another Peaceful Day in Secondhand 'Nation'' tells the story of individuals who buy and sell items on a popular online, secondhand sales/exchange platform.



Also starring Kang Tae Joo, Lee Kaeun, Jo Han Joon, Jang Won Hyuk, and more, 'Another Peaceful Day in Secondhand Nation' is set to air some time in 2020.