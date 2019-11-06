6-member EXO confirmed to guest on 'Radio Star' for their comeback

EXO will be making a guest appearance on MBC's 'Radio Star' as 6-members soon, in light of their comeback!

According to reports, EXO members Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai, and Sehun recently confirmed their recording schedule for an upcoming episode of 'Radio Star', ahead of the release of their 6th full album 'Obsession' on November 27.



The airing date for EXO's 'Radio Star' guest appearance has yet to be announced. Meanwhile, EXO's comeback title track "Obsession" is a hip-hop dance genre, topped off with lyrics reminiscent of a dark, lonesome monologue.

