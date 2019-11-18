Golden Child's Woollim labelmates Lovelyz and Rocket Punch cheer them on at 'RE:BOOT' comeback showcase

Woollim Entertainment artists helped labelmates Golden Child celebrate their latest comeback!

On November 18 KST, Golden Child came back with their latest album 'RE:BOOT,' featuring title track "Wannabe." That same evening, they also held a special commemorative showcase, where they performed their new songs and celebrated the release with their fans.

It was later revealed that both Lovelyz and Rocket Punch members came out to support Golden Child, attending the showcase as well. The Golden Child members thanked them through social media by sharing images of them all together backstage.

"Thank you for coming out to support us, Lovelyz and Rocket Punch," they wrote with a playful kiss emoticon. "Our reliable Woollim family members are the best."



Check out the post below!