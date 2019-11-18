Park Ji Hoon unveils teaser schedule for 2nd mini album '360'

Park Ji Hoon is ending the year with a comeback!

On November 19 KST, Maroo Entertainment revealed the teaser schedule for his second mini album '360.' The schedule begins with three days of photo teasers before moving onto a tracklist reveal, music video preview, album highlight medley, art film, and lyrics image. Finally, the album will drop on December 4.

Meanwhile, '360' will be his very first comeback since his solo debut. He released his debut album 'O'Clock' back in March.

Check out the full scheduler below, and stay tuned for more about this exciting comeback!