Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Song Hye Kyo becomes first Korean actress to receive a birthday ad in Times Square

Song Hye Kyo received a special birthday gift from her fans!

Staring from November 17 EST, a large ad for the actress began to run in Times Square as a special event for her birthday, which is on November 22.

While this type of event is becoming more and more common among idols, this particular one marks the very first time a Korean actress was gifted a Times Square advertisement for her birthday.

Meanwhile, according to the ad, the Times Square event was organized by both Korean and international Song Hye Kyo fans.

Check out the full advertisement below!

MrsYoo_Shi_Jin139 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

It's what she deserves

MGC2 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

Awww... that is so sweet. Song Hye Kyo has amassed loyal fans in many countries for over 20years in the industry. Through her ups and downs, they trust her judgment and decisions in life and career. Its a nice gesture of support from her fans to let her know that she got their backs especially after the trying times.

