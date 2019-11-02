Ga In says Brown Eyed Girls are having trouble with tough idol schedule

Ga In says the Brown Eyed Girls are having trouble with the tough idol schedule they have to undergo.



The girl group made their long-awaited comeback with their remake album 'RE_vive' this past week, and on the November 1st episode of 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook', Ga In updated fans on how they were doing. Host Yoo Hee Yeol asked the members about their future plans, and Ga In responded they were having difficulty with returning to a tough idol schedule. She said, "We've fulfilled half a month of an idol schedule, and we're getting through it on vitamins."



Ga In continued, "Today, Narsha got a crick in her neck, so the manager had to use pressure to get it out. I think we have to rest. I have a feeling that we'll all be laying down for a week after our schedule is over." JeA added, "We still have some of our idol schedule left. We have to do a fan sign event. We're already taking omega 3."



