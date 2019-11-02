Kim Gun Mo to reveal newlywed home on 'All the Butlers'

Kim Gun Mo will be revealing his newlywed home for the first time on 'All the Butlers'.



The veteran singer (51) and 'My Little Old Boy' cast member confirmed he'll be tying the knot next year, and fans will get to see his newlywed home and fiancee on the November 3rd episode of SBS's 'All the Butlers'. Kim Gun Mo's mother and his wife-to-be, pianist Jang Ji Youn, are said to have made a surprise appearance to prepare a full meal for the 'All the Butlers' crew and filming staff.

Kim Gun Mo also entertained the 'butlers' with a piano medley of all his hits.



Congrats to Kim Gun Mo, Jang Ji Youn, and their families once again!