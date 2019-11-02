Fans spot BLACKPINK's Jennie at Kendall Jenner & Ariana Grande's Halloween parties

According to fans on SNS, BLACKPINK member Jennie was spotted stateside for Halloween this year!

Several SNS accounts reported via SNS that Jennie was spotted in one of Kendall Jenner's Instagram Story posts as seen below, sitting in the bottom left corner of a video where Hollywood star Jaden Smith is dancing:

Then, some time later, it was noted that Jennie also attended Ariana Grande's Halloween party on the same evening. The BLACKPINK member was seen dressed up as Alice in Wonderland in Alexa Luria's Instagram Story post, dancing and playing with Rapunzel's hair.

[INSTAGRAM] 191101 Alexa Luria (lexie1225) updated her story with Jennie attending Ariana Grande's Halloween Party.



High chance that this was after Kendall Jenner's halloween-slash-birthday party.#BLACKPINK #블랙핑크#JENNIE #제니 @ygofficialblink pic.twitter.com/1A0pU8TY5v — 𝙅𝙀𝙉𝙉𝙄𝙀 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 (@NEWSJENNlE) November 1, 2019

Other SNS accounts on November 1 pointed out that Jennie was seen at Willow Smith's birthday party, also while visiting the U.S. It looks like Jennie had a great time this year for Halloween!