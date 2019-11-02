Eun Ji Won proves he's clueless when it comes to girl groups + Kyuhyun tries the headphone game on 'New Journey To The West 7'

On the November 1 broadcast of tvN's 'New Journey To The West' season 7, the cast members continued their struggle against the PDs and staff to obtain dinner and breakfast!

The cast's hilarious 'Name the celebrity by photo' quiz continued this week, with only half of the dinner ingredient left to claim. If you remember last week, while Block B member P.O. managed to save face by naming Vladimir Putin in a pinch, Eun Ji Won wasn't so lucky when a photo of AOA member Seolhyun came up! All he could manage in the 3 seconds given was "Seol...".

This week, Eun Ji Won met yet another female idol foe(?), Sunmi! When Na Young Suk PD held up Sunmi's photo before Eun Ji Won's eyes, all he could manage was, once again, "Seol..."! (~ 4:35 mark in clip above)

Later on, the cast members maintained their fail streak until they eventually ran out of ingredients to bargain for, as Kang Ho Dong brought the games to an end. He was at a loss for words as he couldn't come up with the name of Olympic speedskater Lee Sang Hwa, also well-known as Kangnam's wife.

Even more hilarious games awaited the 'New Journey To The West' cast members as in the evening, they played a game to see who could protect their given fruits or produce from the other members. For breakfast instead, the members then played a variety of quiz games pulled from a cup, After some laughs around breakfast time came one of 'New Journey To The West's signature games - the headphone game! Super Junior's Kyuhyun, who did not participate in season 6, got to try the headphone game for the first time this season!

Check out clips from this week's 'New Journey To The West', above and below!

