GOT7's BamBam postpones his Thai fan meeting due to visa mix-up

On November 2, JYP Entertainment issued an official statement via their official fan community, in regard to GOT7 member BamBam's scheduled activity in Thailand on the same day.

The label wrote:

"Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. We have decided to postpone GOT7 member BamBam's schedule in Thailand today (November 2).

Due to our mistake, we ran into issues while applying for a travel visa, and so it is difficult for [BamBam] to travel internationally today. We apologize sincerely for causing fans concern.

As we apologize once again to fans who were waiting for this event, we also relay our words of apology to staff members in Thailand who prepared for the schedule.

We notify you of the rescheduled date below, and will take caution to ensure that such an issue does not happen again.

[Rescheduled date] 2019, December 7 (Saturday)."

We hope the issue will be resolved soon.