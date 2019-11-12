15

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Honey Lee's see-through skirt causes a major buzz among netizens

Honey Lee's fashion choice made headlines.

On November 12, the star attended the press conference for the upcoming movie 'Black Money' at the CGV Sphere X theater located in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul and wore a see-through skirt that caught the attention of the people attending

Netizens have been abuzz about the bold fashion statement, saying: 

"She has a unique face that is nice to look at."

"So lucky to be that beautiful."
"Her confidence makes her even more pretty!"

What do you think about her outfit? 

summerbreezy1,283 pts 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago

Why not, it's her body! Let's wear see through clothes but don't even think of going on a date cause that will be a scandalous event that requires a public apology and sent home to reflect! Priorities you know!🤭

Rita2020379 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

She's slaying that skirt tbh

