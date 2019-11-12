Honey Lee's see-through skirt causes a major buzz among netizens

﻿ ﻿ NEWSEN

Honey Lee's fashion choice made headlines.

On November 12, the star attended the press conference for the upcoming movie 'Black Money' at the CGV Sphere X theater located in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul and wore a see-through skirt that caught the attention of the people attending

Netizens have been abuzz about the bold fashion statement, saying:

"She has a unique face that is nice to look at."

"So lucky to be that beautiful."

"Her confidence makes her even more pretty!"

What do you think about her outfit?

