Honey Lee's see-through skirt causes a major buzz among netizens

Honey Lee's fashion choice made headlines.
On November 12, the star attended the press conference for the upcoming movie 'Black Money' at the CGV Sphere X theater located in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul and wore a see-through skirt that caught the attention of the people attending
Netizens have been abuzz about the bold fashion statement, saying:
"She has a unique face that is nice to look at."
"So lucky to be that beautiful."
"Her confidence makes her even more pretty!"
What do you think about her outfit?
