AOA get inspired by the wild west in 'New Moon' teaser images

AOA have revealed more teaser images for their upcoming sixth mini album 'New Moon'.



The FNC Entertainment girl group are continuing with a western-inspired concept for their "Come See Me" teasers in leather and frills. From the looks of it, AOA will be taking on more of a 'girl crush' appeal for their comeback.



AOA's 'New Moon' drops on November 26 KST. Stay tuned for updates!