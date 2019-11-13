Dawn make headlines with his 'Radio Star' appearance + fans react positively to his love for HyunA

Singer Dawn has definitely made an impact with his most recent appearance on the November 13 episode of 'Radio Star'.

He's recently been making trending headlines for his open and honest discussion of his relationship with popular starlet HyunA. Although he experienced some hardship in the beginning after news of their dating broke out, he is now regaining popularity for his charm and dedication to his girlfriend.

Netizens have been reacting very positively to his appearance on the show and his comments, stating:

"Looking at him, I see that he's really taking responsibility and taking care of her."

"Dawn is so kind and responsible. It's so nice seeing them love each other."

"He's so sensitive and kind compared to his image."

"He has the charm of a foreign star. I like it."

"Please come on to more variety programs. He's a hidden gem."





