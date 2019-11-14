BLACKPINK's Jisoo is a free-spirit in London as the cover star of 'Elle's December issue

BLACKPINK's Jisoo graced the cover of 'Elle' magazine's upcoming December issue!

In her pictorial, Jisoo took on various 'Burberry' fashion styles ranging from mysterious and glamorous, to comfortable, and more. She also worked with an imaginary character named 'Pop' - an animated fox - for one of her cover shots.

In her interview, Jisoo shared, "After a long time, when I looked back, I realized that I was actually a really strong person. I've never really thought to rely on others even if I had to endure hardships. I've always tried to work out problems to the best of my ability without help. Because of the times when I was able to endure it on my own, I am the strong person I am now. Even now, I'd rather not bring up the hardships. I would rather that when other people think of me, they think of me as someone who is always smiling."

She added on inspiring words for her fans as well as other women around the world, "I want to suggest that you try to make your future self your role model. I hope that instead of chasing the perfect image of someone else, you will chase your own dreams day to day, without hesitation. I've also tried to follow in others' footsteps, and have stumbled through rough paths, but those days only resulted in emptiness, not accomplishment. I hope everyone can form their own role models within themselves."



Check out some of Jisoo's lovely preview cuts, below.