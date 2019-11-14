X1 to perform at '2019 V Live Awards V Heartbeat' this weekend as planned + will not attend red carpet

On November 15, members of project group X1 were spotted at Incheon international airport, returning to Korea from their overseas schedules in order to attend the '2019 V Live Awards V Heartbeat' taking place this weekend on November 16.

However, 'V Heartbeat' revealed on November 14 that X1 will not be attending the award ceremony's red carpet event, but only perform during their allotted segment of the event. X1's label Swing Entertainment stated regarding the upcoming event, "Because this schedule was confirmed before [the police investigation], we could not cancel the group's appearance one-sidedly and cause difficulties for the other party." Many fans set to attend the ceremony this weekend were given pre-sale privileges through a paid membership.

Meanwhile, other artists performing at the upcoming '2019 V Live Awards V Heartbeat', taking place on November 16 at the Gocheok Sky Dome, include AB6IX, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, Stray Kids, ITZY, CIX, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, GOT7, Nell, and Anne Marie.

