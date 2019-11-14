6

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Watch the teaser for new YouTube idol mukbang series 'Food Fighter Boys' with 1st guest DAY6's Young K!

MBC Digital is launching a brand new YouTube series - titled 'Food Fighter Boys' - featuring some of the most well-known male idols with big appetites!

The first guest of MBC Digital's 'Food Fighter Boys' is DAY6's Young K. He'll be showcasing some mouthwatering K-bbq mukbang for the series' premiere, coming this November 15 at 6 PM KST. Each week, different idol guests will not only get to eat to their hearts' content, but also play games or carry out missions in order to obtain even more menu items. 

Which male idols do you want to see on 'Food Fighter Boys'?

popularit501 pts 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

well def will be watching the first ep for brian

