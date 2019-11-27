BIGFLO member Lim Hyun Tae enlisting as a public service worker today

According to reports on November 28, BIGFLO member/actor Lim Hyun Tae will be enlisting to fulfill his mandatory military service duties today.

After completing his basic training through the Nonsan new recruit training center, Lim Hyun Tae plans on carrying out the rest of his duties as a public service worker. Meanwhile, Lim Hyun Tae debuted as a member of BIGFLO in 2014, before switching gears into theatrical acting. He'll be appearing as an idol trainee Han Jung Ho in MBC's new Wed-Thurs drama series, 'Love With Flaws'.

Best of luck to Lim Hyun Tae during his mandatory service.

