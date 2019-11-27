Newkidd delay their comeback single album release date

Rookie boy group Newkidd will be delaying the release of their 2nd single album, 'Come'.

The boys' label announced via their official SNS platforms on November 28, "Newkidd's 'Come' album, which was originally set for release on November 28, will be released instead on November 29 at 6 PM KST. We ask for fans who waited a long time for this album for their understanding."

It looks like fans will have to wait just one more day to listen to Newkidd's 2nd single album. Meanwhile, this will mark Newkidd's first comeback in approximately 7 months.