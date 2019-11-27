EXO to meet the cast of 'Netflix' film '6 Underground' during their Seoul visit at a green carpet event

The 6-members of EXO will be meeting the 6 cast members of 'Netflix's upcoming original film, '6 Underground'.

The upcoming blockbuster action film '6 Underground' tells the story of 6 individuals from all over the world with top talents, as they band together on a mission to erase their pasts and start new lives. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Adria Arjona, Ben Hardy, Melanie Laurent, Dave Franco, Corey Hawkins, and more, and is directed by Michael Bay.

The stars of 'Netflix's '6 Underground' will be visiting Seoul in light of their film's premiere worldwide, attending a greet carpet event at the Dongdaemun Plaza (DDP) this December 2 at 5:40 PM KST. EXO will also be attending the event, meeting the film's stars and also putting on a performance.

Fans can watch the green carpet event via Kakao, Daum, and more. Meanwhile, '6 Underground' premieres via 'Netflix' on December 13, worldwide.