ASTRO have revealed the track list for their upcoming mini album 'Blue Flame'.
The teaser image below reveals a worn, blue surface with the songs "Blue Flame", "Gob Stop", "All About You", "When the Wind Blows", and "You're My World". JinJin and Rocky wrote the rap lyrics for all the tracks, and Rocky also wrote the lyrics for "When the Wind Blows".
'Blue Flame' drops on November 20 KST. Stay tuned for updates!
3
1
Posted by35 minutes ago
ASTRO reveal track list for 'Blue Flame' mini album
ASTRO have revealed the track list for their upcoming mini album 'Blue Flame'.
1 510 Share 75% Upvoted
Log in to comment