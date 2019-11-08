Zico reveals emotional story in 'Being Left' feat. Dvwn MV

Zico has revealed his emotional music video for "Being Left" featuring Dvwn.



The MV stars veteran actress Bae Jong Ok as a woman living her day out alone. "Being Left", written and co-composed by Zico, is the title song of his album 'Thinking' part 2, and it's about someone struggling after being left behind.



Watch Zico's "Being Left" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



