VIXX's Ravi lives it up in 'Limitless' feat. Sik-K and Xydo MV

VIXX's Ravi has dropped his music video for "Limitless" featuring Sik-K and Xydo.



In the MV, Ravi and his crew live it up for the track's luxurious concept. "Limitless" is Ravi's third solo EP single, and it's about not having limits to what you can achieve.



Watch Ravi's "Limitless" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



