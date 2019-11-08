VIXX's Ravi has dropped his music video for "Limitless" featuring Sik-K and Xydo.
In the MV, Ravi and his crew live it up for the track's luxurious concept. "Limitless" is Ravi's third solo EP single, and it's about not having limits to what you can achieve.
Watch Ravi's "Limitless" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
2
1
Posted by37 minutes ago
VIXX's Ravi lives it up in 'Limitless' feat. Sik-K and Xydo MV
VIXX's Ravi has dropped his music video for "Limitless" featuring Sik-K and Xydo.
0 258 Share 67% Upvoted
Log in to comment