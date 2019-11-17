Actress Song Hye Kyo makes another donation of 10,000 copies of Korean guidebooks in honor of martyrs for independence

Actress Song Hye Kyo has made another contribution to one of her longtime causes in honor of martyrs for Korea's liberation. November 17 is the day Korea commemorates those who fought and died for liberation and independence from Japanese colonial occupation.





Song Hye Kyo has been working with Professor Seo Kyung Duk of Sungshin Women’s University for 8 years to donate 10,000 copies of a Korean guidebook to each international historical site honoring the independence movement.

On November 17, the donation was made to Dosan Ahn Chang Ho Family House in LA and it was made public through Professor Seo. He has stated, "We have recently talked about continuing this project until we can donate Korean guidebooks to every single historical site commemorating our Independence, so I expect this collaboration to last for another decade."

This is the 18th time that Song Hye Kyo and Professor Seo have donated Korean guidebooks.