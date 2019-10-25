11

MONSTA X reveal explosive 'Follow' MV teaser

MONSTA X have revealed an explosive music video teaser for "Follow"!

In the MV teaser, the MONSTA X members group together and seem ready to face something cataclysmic, and fans also get more of the song's intense melody. "Follow" is the title song of their upcoming mini album 'Follow: Find You', and they've already released the track "Find You" ahead of time. 

MONSTA X's 'Follow: Find You' mini album drops on October 28 KST. 

exowolf42 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

This is a sound that as a first listen, I can tell that this is going to be a banger of a song. Last time I felt this way, was when I first listened to the hero sound teaser

dumpee4 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

I'm in awe with this group...I left the other group for them.

Block B, Zico
Zico shares photo of Block B get-together
2 hours ago   4   4,914
