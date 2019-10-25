MONSTA X reveal explosive 'Follow' MV teaser

MONSTA X have revealed an explosive music video teaser for "Follow"!



In the MV teaser, the MONSTA X members group together and seem ready to face something cataclysmic, and fans also get more of the song's intense melody. "Follow" is the title song of their upcoming mini album 'Follow: Find You', and they've already released the track "Find You" ahead of time.



MONSTA X's 'Follow: Find You' mini album drops on October 28 KST.