YoonA expresses concern her account will be hacked again in new Instagram story

YoonA has recently let her Instagram followers know someone is trying to hack into her account.



On October 12, she shared a screen capture of Instagram notifying her that detected a suspicious log-in attempt.



"This time, just like last time, they were unable to log-in," she wrote. "What on Earth do I have to do to keep something so scary and uncomfortable like this from happening again? Please protect my account."



Back in July 2018, YoonA revealed that she is often hacked on several of her social media accounts, eventually causing her to post:





"I don't know when it started, but my Instagram password has been changed so I can't log in... I can't log out and then log back in. It happened again yesterday. This happens often in a personal space that I communicate to fans with. This has happened often and not just on my Instagram, and I think I have to speak up now because of the inconvenience and concerns. Please protect my personal information and don't change it."



Check out her recent Instagram story regarding the hack attempt below!