Seventeen congratulates Super Junior on 'Super Show 8' with flowers sent from all 13 members

The senior-junior relationship between Super Junior and Seventeen could not be more adorable!

On October 13, Super Junior member Eunhyuk took to his personal Instagram to share that the Seventeen members had sent the group a very impressive gift.





"Witty and cute Seventeen and Jjong Su! Thanks, you guys," he wrote with the post, sharing a pair of images of both him and Shindong posing in front of 14 different celebration flower wreathes - one from longtime friend Jjong Su Hyerim and 13 from the Seventeen members.



The Seventeen members' wreathes each feature the name of a different member on the left side, while the right side features a Hangeul character. The wreathes were positioned together so they could spell out the phrase: "Super Junior hyungs, let the concert be a bit hit!"



Meanwhile, Super Junior are in the middle of their 'Super Show 8' concert series, which is being held at the Olympics Gymnastics Arena in Seoul. The group will be releasing their ninth full-length album on October 14, entitled 'Time_Slip.'



Check out the Instagram post below!