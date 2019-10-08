Yoo Jae Suk donates to victims of Typhoon Mitag

Yoo Jae Suk has donated to victims of Typhoon Mitag.



On October 8, the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association revealed Yoo Jae Suk had donated 50 million Won ($41,733 USD) for relief efforts and to aid victims of the typhoon. Typhoon Mitag previously took 13 lives and caused property damage in South Korea with over 100 houses flooded and around 44,000 buildings losing power due to flooding, landslides, and more.



Yoo Jae Suk also donated 50 million Won to victims of the Gangwon wildfires earlier this year and 50 million Won to people affected by the heavy rains last summer.